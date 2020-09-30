Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara's Happy Place Looks Like This

Mahesh Babu with Sitara. (courtesy sitaraghattamaneni)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara posted a throwback picture of herself along with her father on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. She revealed that the picture happens to be a throwback. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen embracing. She accompanied the picture with an adorable caption that read, "Nothing better than this resting place. My cozy snuggle. Nana you are the best." Sitara added the hashtags #airportdiaries, #snuggletime and #waybackwednesday along with heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at Sitara's post here:

On Mahesh Babu's birthday this year, Sitara posted a super cute video, which had pictures from some of their best moments together. This is what she wrote in the caption: "My most favourite day of the year! Happy Birthday, Nanna. You're the best dad ever. I love you so much."

Check out the post here:

Mahesh Babu frequently features on his daughter's profile and we simply love it when that happens. See some of the posts here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in the year 2005. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham (13) and a 8-year-old daughter named Sitara. The actor was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.