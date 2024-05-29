Madhu Chopra On Daughter Priyanka's Age Gap With Husband Nick Jonas: 'It Doesn't Matter'

Nick Jonas shared this image. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017, and the rest is history. The lovebirds got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2018. FYI: Priyanka is 10 years older than Nick. Over the years, the global icon has been candid about the age gap in their relationship. Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has shared her thoughts on it. In a conversation with Filmygyan, Madhu Chopra said that the age gap hardly matters to her. She said, “Koi farak nahi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nahi. I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe. [It doesn't matter. The man is good. The woman is nice. I have never seen their relationship in that way. People will keep on talking about it]. I say this to every working woman. It is not easy to make a place for yourself. So, build your career but have a balance. But shut all the noise around you.”

During the same interview, Madhu Chopra also revealed Priyanka Chopra didn't tell her about the wedding. “Actually Priyanka didn't say anything to me. I heard the news about her on TV and read in the newspaper that she was seen with Nick. Then I asked her [Priyanka], and she said, ‘No Mom, if something would happen, I will tell you.' And I trusted her completely. Then after some time, she told me that she was coming to India for a few days for work. ‘So, Nick wants to know, if he can also come along?' I asked ‘What will he do in India? Is he coming here to travel?' She told me that he would be working on his song, and she would be out for her work.”

Madhu Chopra continued, “Then the two came. Nick was very sober and serious, so I never had the slightest inclination that something was going on. They never behaved in such a manner that something was going on between them. Then one day Nick said he wanted to take me out for lunch. So, over there he asked me what kind of man I want for Priyanka. I told him my checklist. Then he held my hand and said ‘I am that man. Can I be that person? And I promise you that none of these boxes will remain unticked.' I was so amazed and unprepared. But I was very happy because I got the impression that he is solid. I was happy.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022, via surrogacy. Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan. She is currently busy shooting for Heads Of State.