Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 6: Kunal Kemmu's Film Slows Down

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express witnessed a dip at the ticket counters on its first Wednesday. The comedy-drama, on day 6, minted ₹1.14 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. Madgaon Express' total business now stands at ₹12.24 crore, the report added. The film, which hit the theatres on March 22, features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza are also part of the project. Madgaon Express is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The movie centres around three childhood friends, who jet off to Goa for a beach trip, which takes an unexpected turn. To know what happens next you must watch the film.

In his recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Kunal Kemmu opened up about his wife, actress-author Soha Ali Khan's first reaction to the film. He said, “When she had seen a couple of rushes, her feedback was all positive. As much as I trust her and I know that she can be blunt with me, sometimes I feel that she can go easy on me so as to sound encouraging. Maybe she did that to understand whether I'm sure of my film or not.”

Kunal Kemmu added that he is “proud and happy” with what he has made. “She knew that I was carrying a big burden and I was both excited and nervous about it. But I believe in myself too and so, I know that what she feels isn't completely wrong. Madgaon Express was in the right space. I was proud and happy with what I had made,” he said.

Soha Ali Khan also dropped a BTS video from the sets of Madgaon Express, featuring the screening and several promotional events. She shared the clip along with a heartfelt note. The Rang De Basanti star wrote, "It's safe to say that since the age of 8, a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too. You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer-director.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.