Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu's Film Sees A Slight Dip

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express has finally crossed the ₹10 crore mark in terms of earnings. On day 5, the film, which hit the theatres on March 22, amassed ₹1.50 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at ₹11.15 crore, the report added. Madgaon Express's box office collection on its first Tuesday in theatres witnessed a slight dip compared to its business on day 4, when it minted ₹2.60 crore. The comedy-drama revolves around three friends who embark on a beachy escapade to Goa. All is well until the situation takes an unexpected turn. The film, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

A few days after the release of his film, Kunal Kemmu summed up his experience of sitting on the director's chair. On Monday, the Blood Money actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Madgaon Express along with a detailed note. On the occasion of Holi, the actor-turned-director wrote, “From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all your happiness and good luck.”

Ahead of the film's release, Kunal Kemmu's wife, actress Soha Ali Khan also dropped a BTS video from the sets of Madgaon Express, including the screening and several promotional events. In her heartfelt note, the actress wrote, "It's safe to say that since the age of 8, a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too. You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer-director.”

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express 3 out of 5 stars. Read his complete review here.

Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza in pivotal roles.