Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmus Film Picks Up Pace

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Madgaon Express is enjoying a steady run at the box office. On day 4, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut garnered ₹2.60 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, this comedy-drama has amassed a total of ₹9.65 crore. Madgaon Express revolves around the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip takes an unexpected turn. The movie features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in leading roles. Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza also play pivotal roles in the film.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening weekend box office report of Madgaon Express. He wrote, “Madgaon Express is decent in its opening weekend, however there was scope to break out on Day 3 [Sun] *beyond* #Mumbai circuit… The holiday on Mon [#Holi] should prove beneficial, especially from 2 pm / 3 pm onwards… Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr. Total: ₹ 7.16 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. There was no #Buy1Get1 ticket offer on Sun.”

“Madgaon Express will need to stay steady from Tue onwards, after the long weekend… The Good Friday holiday should again witness a spike in numbers, although it faces #Crew, which is carrying good buzz,” Taran Adarsh added.

#MadgaonExpress is decent in its opening weekend, however there was scope to break out on Day 3 [Sun] *beyond* #Mumbai circuit… The holiday on Mon [#Holi] should prove beneficial, especially from 2 pm / 3 pm onwards… Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr. Total: ₹ 7.16 cr.… pic.twitter.com/jRB7pun0Zm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2024

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express a 3 out of 5 stars and said, “Madgaon Express is one rigmarole that never seems close to overstaying its welcome, with even the post-climax scenes - they interrupt the end credits in a novel, cockeyed fashion - springing loads of surprises and forcing the audience to hang on until it is all done and dusted.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Apart from a script that never stops delivering generous doses of hilarity, the comic timing that the three actors achieve gives the riotous farce its vibrancy. Each of the three principal actors successfully employs his own style to fit the character he plays. In the guise of the stoic sceptic, Avinash Tiwari exudes strength and solidity, transmitting mirth with his measured underplaying.”

Madgaon Express has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.