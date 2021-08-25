Maanayata Shares A Post From Son Shahraan's Recovery With His Dad Sanjay Dutt By His Side

Sanjay Dutt with Shahraan. (courtesy maanayatadutt)

Sanjay Dutt cheered for son Shahraan in the most unique way. Shahraan recently injured his foot and was seen with a cast in the Instagram stories and posts shared by his mom Maanayata Dutt. In the latest Instagram entry that Maanayata shared on Wednesday, Shahraan can be seen walking with a crutch and dad Sanjay Dutt accompanies him with another one in his hand as they move towards the camera. Sharing a glimpse of the video, Maanayata wrote in her Instagram entry: "Father and son on the road." She added, "Optimal recovery." Maanayata also wrote in her Instagram story: "Rebooting."

This is what Maanayata Dutt shared on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Maanayata Dutt's Instagram story.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Maanayata produced the 2019 film Prassthanam.

Shahraan and Iqra Dutt frequently make appearances on their parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. See some of the posts here:

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Last year, he starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August 2020. He was also seen in Torbaaz. The actor also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.