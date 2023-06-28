Lust Stories 2 Celeb Review: 'Hearts Erupted,' Say Neha Dhupia, Vidya Malvade And Others

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma licked together at Lust Stories 2 premiere.

The most-awaited anthology film of the year, Lust Stories 2, held a grand premiere on Tuesday night, which was attended by many from the Bollywood fraternity besides the star cast of the film. To everyone's delight, the movie received good reviews from the audience present at the premiere. In a video shared by Netflix's official Instagram page, Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia, Vidya Malvade and others also put forth their opinion about the film. In a short video posted by the streaming platform, Neha Dhupia, whose husband Angad Bedi is a part of the stellar cast of Lust Stories 2, can be heard saying, "I loved all of them." She also goes on to talk about director Amit Ravindernath Sharma's film but restraints herself while jokingly remarking, "I am not supposed to give this spoiler."

Reviews poured in from other stars at the premiere night as well. Chak De India star Vidya Malvade, who attended the event in a stunning red gown said, "The film is amazing, every film gets better as it goes," while Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor Amol Parashar noted, "It connected with me a lot and it connected with many in the audience." The video ended with the audience hooting and clapping for the film. The caption for the video shared by Netflix read, "We don't know about Mt. Fuji but our hearts erupted with joy seeing our favourite people together #LustStories2 arrives tomorrow!"

Now, take a look at the video below:

The stellar cast of Lust Stories 2 and others from the film industry attended the premiere on Tuesday night, dressed in their festive best. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah, one of the lead pairs of the anthology film, walked the red carpet and made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi together. Tamannaah slipped into a monochrome dress for the big night while Vijay Varma looked dapper in a black suit.

Take a look at Tamannaah and Vijay's OOTN:

Lust Stories 2 stars Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash and director Konkona Sen Sharma were also spotted at the premiere and looked gorgeous.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Lust Stories 2 actors Tamannaah and Vijay Varma have been hogging all the limelight with their electrifying chemistry onscreen and dating rumours off screen. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia, in her interview with Film Companion, revealed that she has broken her 18-year-old no-kiss policy for her segment in Lust Stories 2. “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I'm really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi', ‘main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on-screen.'"

She added, "I was that person so for me it has been an evolution to kind of get out of that framework, which served a certain audience because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information at their fingertips but I do feel like — because everyone's consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don't want this to be something that is holding me back...This was purely a creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That is not my driving force."

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the second instalment of Lust Stories. As anticipated, Vijay and Tamannaah's chemistry was off the charts and kept the fans hooked throughout the trailer. Take a look at the trailer here:

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Lust Stories 2 will release on Netflix on June 29.