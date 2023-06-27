At Lust Stories 2 Premiere, Tamannaah-Vijay, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta And Other Celebs

Tamannaah, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and others at Lust Stories 2 premiere night.

The most-awaited anthology Lust Stories 2 is only two days away from its release on June 29. Ahead of it, the stellar cast of Lust Stories 2 and others from the Bollywood fraternity arrived in style for its grand premiere night. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah, one of the lead pairs of the anthology series walked the red carpet together while looking stunning. The duo made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi together and were all smiles. Tamannaah slipped into a monochrome dress for the big night while Vijay Varma looked dapper in a black suit.

Take a look at Tamannaah and Vijay's OOTN:

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who also stars in Lust Stories 2, graced the red carpet in a stunning pink gown. The actress was also pictured with Angad Bedi, who is paired opposite her in the anthology.

Here's how Mrunal Thakur walked the red carpet:

Lust Stories 2 stars Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash and director Konkona Sen Sharma were also spotted at the premiere, dressed in their festive best. While Neena Gupta stole the limelight in a lovely saree, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash and Konkona Sen Sharma looked equally gorgeous in their party wear.

Take a look:

Besides the star cast, other members of the film fraternity also marked their presence at the star-studded event. Angad Bedi's wife and actress Neha Dhupia arrived for the premiere night in a pretty black dress. Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan looked stylish in black attire.

Actresses Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Saiyami Kher, and Minissha Lamba added to the glam quotient with their stunning appearances.

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 actors Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are hogging all the limelight with their pairing in the anthology. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia, in her interview with Film Companion, revealed that she has broken her 18-year-old no-kiss policy for her segment in Lust Stories 2. “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I'm really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi', ‘main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on-screen.'"

She added, "I was that person so for me it has been an evolution to kind of get out of that framework, which served a certain audience because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information at their fingertips but I do feel like — because everyone's consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don't want this to be something that is holding me back...This was purely a creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That is not my driving force."

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the second instalment of Lust Stories. As anticipated, Vijay and Tamannaah's chemistry was off the charts and kept the fans hooked throughout the trailer. Take a look at the trailer here:

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.