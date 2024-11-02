<i>Lucky Baskhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Is Nearing Rs 15 Crore Mark

Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar is nearing the ₹15 crore mark at the box office. On its second day, the movie collected Rs 6.25 crore across all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 43.56 percent Telugu occupancy on its first Friday. So far, the crime thriller has amassed Rs 13.6 crore, the report added. Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, P. Sai Kumar and Ramki in key roles. The film follows an ordinary bank cashier, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who enters a risky investment scheme in hopes of becoming a millionaire, only to find himself entangled in the world of money laundering. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya and S Naga Vamsi under the banners of Fortune Four Cinema, Srikara Studios and Sithara Entertainments. In the northern markets, Lucky Baskhar is up against tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Ahead of Lucky Baskhar's release, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his medical condition caused a delay in the movie's shooting schedule. The actor said, “I don't like gaps. This year, I was supposed to do a couple of films. One got cancelled, and one didn't work out at the last minute. Then, I had health issues. We (the Lucky Baskhar team) had delays because of that. My producer, director and everyone were so supportive. Once, when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they would say, 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We will come back and shoot,'" in an interview with TV9 Entertainment.

He continued, “A huge set was erected for Lucky Baskhar. If I insisted on continuing the shoot, they'd say that they don't want to see me in pain. They were so supportive."

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in L2: Empuraan (E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N), also called L2E, an upcoming action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.