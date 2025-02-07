<i>Loveyapa</i>: Khushi Kapoor Receives Shout Out From Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa, which marks her theatrical debut, is released in cinema halls today. After big sister Janhvi, Khushi received a cute shout out from rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Vedang shared an adorable picture of Khushi, in which the actress, wrapped in a shawl, can be seen making a goofy face.

Vedang Raina wrote, "Loveyapa day tomorrow. A must-watch." Khushi also re-shared the post on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji.

Ahead of the release, the Loveyapa makers hosted special screenings of the film. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Dharmendra showed up for the film's screening.

Karan Johar also praised the film and called it "2025s first love story success story." For Khushi and Junaid, he wrote, "You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads."

"I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!!" were Karan Johar's words.

He signed off, "Congratulations to Madhu Mantena , Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while! @fuhsephantom @srishtibehlarya @madmantena."

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj.