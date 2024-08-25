A <i>Love & War</i> Update: Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal To Begin Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

Another day, another Bollywood update. This time, we are talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The upcoming film features real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal is also part of it. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Vicky, who previously worked in the 2018 Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, will start shooting for Love & War in the first week of October. A source close to the makers revealed, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins his journey on Love & War by shooting for some sole sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor and then moves on the friendship portions of RK and Vicky. He has planned and designed the schedule keeping the dates of his star cast in mind.”

The report added that Alia Bhatt will join the team in December or early January. “Alia has allotted bulk dates to YRF for the female spy universe film, Alpha. She will start Love And War after calling it a wrap on Alpha by the end of November/early December,” said the source. Based on the on-screen inter-character relationships of the three leading stars, Love & War will be divided into the following ways — Ranbir (Action), Ranbir x Vicky (Friendship), Vicky x Alia (Romance), Ranbir x Alia (Romance & Drama), and Ranbir x Alia x Vicky (The conflict), the report added.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have allotted 200 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War's shoot, claimed the source. During this period, the Raazi co-stars will not sign for any new film “until the director wraps up his epic love story.” The decision was taken so that the film could be completed “by the third quarter of 2025,” concluded the source.

Love & War marks Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after his debut in the 2007 musical romance Saawariya. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt worked with the acclaimed director in the 2022 crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. Love & War is Vicky Kaushal's first film under Bhansali Productions.