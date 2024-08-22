Katrina Kaif On Balancing Acting And Entrepreneurial Duties: "My Husband Tells Me To Put Down The Phone..."

Katrina Kaif, who is an entrepreneur apart from being an actor, opened up about balancing acting and entrepreneurial jobs in an interview with Economic Times. Katrina said that husband Vicky Kaushal at times has to remind her of putting down phone at the dinner table but she is strictly devoted to her brand and commitments. Speaking to Economic Times, Katrina Kaif said, "Balancing my career as an actor and as an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding but also demanding. There are times when my husband tells me to put down the phone at the dinner table, but I often have just one last thing to do for a key launch. He understands that this dedication comes from extreme passion. I believe anyone entering the business or entrepreneurial world should only do so if they feel they have something to contribute and a deep connection to the product they are offering."

Recently, Katrina Kaif went to a medical resort in Austria to spend quality time. The actress shared pictures from the resort. The first picture features Katrina, dressed in all black, seated on a bench on the side of a lake. She also shared a few sun-kissed pictures of herself. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor also shared glimpses of the food she had. The last slide gives us a tour of the place, screaming picturesque beauty and tranquility. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote a long note. It read, "Living the #mayrlife ... Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm."

Katrina continued, "The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge... will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!" Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Someone's been busy taking pictures finally... well done." Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.