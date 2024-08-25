An <i>Alpha</i> Update: Sharvari To Begin Shooting For Second Schedule In Kashmir

Sharvari is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The actress will now head to Kashmir to begin her second shooting schedule which starts from August 26. When asked about this, Sharvari said, "I can't wait to be on the sets of Alpha again and I can't wait to shoot in Kashmir. I'm thrilled that it's going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir schedule."

She added, "I am as excited as a kid at a candy store when I am on a film set and on the sets of Alpha, I'm like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one's career is truly a blessing. I'm just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it."

ICYMI: Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger and then came Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in Vedaa. The film also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah in key roles. The film was released on Independence Day and clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Vedaa didn't perform well at the box office. In 10 days, it collected Rs 18.50 crore. She was also seen in Munjya alongside Abhishek Verma. The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.