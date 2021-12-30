'Looking Foward To An Incredible 2022' : Sushmita Sen Writes A Note, Post Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen posted this. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen posted a picture on her Instagram account

"A girl loves compliments," wrote Susmita Sen

"As we near the end of this year, I feel renewed," she added

On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen shared a post on her Instagram handle where she can be seen "looking forward to an incredible 2022." Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote: "A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year...with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year...I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude...for all the goodness that has touched my life!! You are a big part of it!! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022...A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive...hopeful & happy!!!, its all happening for you & not to you!!!,"

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

Recently, the rumours of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's breakup were going rounds on the internet. Last week, Sushmita Sen shared a post where she officially announced her breakup with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Posting a picture with model Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen wrote that the relationship ended long ago and that the two "remain friends." She wrote in her post: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains," along with the hashtags #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love and #friendship."

Sushmita Sen's posted her statement after several media reports stated that she and Rohman Shawl have broken up. She ended the note with these words: "I love you guys."

See Sushmita Sen's post here:

The duo has reportedly dated since 2018. Rohman, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He and Sushmita Sen were frequently pictured together.

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the web series Aarya, which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. The actress was last seen in Aarya season 2, which opened to stellar reviews. The actress also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show Fashion Superstar, alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.