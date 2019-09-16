Lisa Ray, 47, Rocks 'Free And Unfiltered' Look On Instagram

Lisa Ray Instagrammed this photo (courtesy lisaraniray)

Lisa Ray, who opened up about battling body image issues as a teenager and is a cancer survivor, just won over Instagram with a no-filter selfie of hers. "That's me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger," read an excerpt from the caption of her post. Elaborating on her point, Lisa Ray wrote a few words about "self-worth" and how the perception of beauty lies within the self: "Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence-know your worth woman! And the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn't, f*** it. You're lovable and perfect regardless)."

Lisa Ray, who often trends for her inspiring Instagram posts, also tagged Goa-based hair stylist Bina Punjani and wrote: "Thanks for clearing the way for more of me and less hair to hide behind."

Read Lisa Ray's full post here:

Earlier this year, at the launch event of her autobiography Close To The Bone, Lisa Ray opened up about feeling "insecure" about her appearance when she was just 16. "...I am most comfortable in my skin now than ever before. Ironically, I think I am most attractive at 47 rather than when I was 16-years-old. Of course, I had a great body but I had so distorted view of my body that I felt so ugly and insecure all the time," news agency IANS had reported.

Speaking at the same event, Lisa Ray added how being labelled as a "sex symbol" at the beginning of her career was a "haunting" experience: "I hate to be labelled and put into boxes but I had to deal with it since a young age because I was a sex symbol at the age of 16. It was completely unanticipated. To suddenly become this figure for an entire nation and on top of that, to look much older, that has haunted me my entire life up until now."

Lisa Ray married Jason Dehni in 2012. In September 2018, the couple welcomed their twin daughters Sufi and Soleil.

Lisa Ray is best-known for her role in Deepa Mehta's Water. She has also featured in Bollywood movies like Kasoor, Veerappan and Dobaara. Lisa Ray has also starred in TV show Endgame and Indian web-series Four More Shots Please!.

