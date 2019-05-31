'Casual Sexism Still Persists': Lisa Ray Calls Newspaper Out For Using Racy Pic

Lisa Ray shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Lisa Ray called a newspaper out on social media, accusing the publication of 'casual sexism' for using a rather racy picture of the actress instead of her official author image in an article. The piece in question is one in which Ms Ray talks about her recent memoir Close To The Bone and her "struggle with overcoming sexist stereotypes." She instagrammed a photo of the newspaper article and wrote: "Does anyone else see the irony in using THIS image - instead of an author image provided by my publisher - for an article about my memoir - Close To The Bone - where I talk about struggling as a women with overcoming sexist stereotypes?"

"I must say I'm disappointed... unless I'm missing the punchline? I've written in depth on this manner of casual sexism during the 90s in India in Close To The Bone, but it seems it still persists. We need to change the narrative. What say?" the Water actress wrote.

Here's Lisa Ray's post:

In one of the interviews to promote her new book Close To The Bone, Lisa Ray told news agency PTI that she was "haunted by her sex symbol status." She said: "I hate to be labelled and put into boxes but I had to deal with it since a young age because I was a sex symbol at the age of 16. It was completely unanticipated. To suddenly become this figure for an entire nation and on top of that, to look much older, that has haunted me my entire life up until now."

Lisa Ray gained immense popularity after she featured in the music video of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song Afreen Afreen. She debuted in Bollywood with 2001 film Kasoor and she went on to star in movies such as Bollywood/Hollywood, Water and Dobaara, which was her last film.

In Close To The Bone, Lisa Ray talks about her career in films and battle with cancer.