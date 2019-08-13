Lisa Ray Posts 'Painful' Old Pic From When She Had 'Serious Eating Disorder'

Lisa Ray shared this picture. (Image courtesy: lisaraniray)

In her autobiography Close To The Bone, actress Lisa Ray says she has 'unmasked pretty pictures to reveal what lies beneath' them and she shared a snippet of the same on her Instagram page. Lisa Ray posted an old picture of herself from her initial days which she described as 'the era of polaroids and cigarettes.' In the picture, Lisa appears to be getting the final touch up for an appearance backstage while she smoked a cigarette. She wrote, "Here's an image that's just a bit painful. An obsession with bony shoulders and collarbones morphed into a serious eating disorder that took years to heal. Shattering perceptions and unmasking pretty pictures to reveal what lies beneath informs the narrative of my writing debut."

Here's Lisa Ray's post:

Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, has talked about being body-shamed and the impact it had on her psyche on several occasions. During the promotion of her autobiography, Lisa also said that she still feels 'haunted' by her sex symbol status. The actress told IANS, "I hate to be labelled and put into boxes but I had to deal with it since a young age because I was a sex symbol at the age of 16. It was completely unanticipated. To suddenly become this figure for an entire nation and on top of that, to look much older, that has haunted me my entire life up until now."

Lisa Ray is best-known for her role in Deepa Mehta's Water. She has also featured in Bollywood movies like Kasoor, Veerappan and Dobaara. Lisa Ray has starred in TV show Endgame and Indian web-series Four More Shots Please!.

