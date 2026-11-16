'Like A Crop Rises Again': What Rahat Indori Said About '<i>Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai</i>' Becoming A Slogan

More than three decades after Urdu poet Rahat Indori wrote the powerful lines, "Sabhi ka khoon shaamil yahan ki mitti mai, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai", his words continue to find relevance in the country's changing socio-political landscape.

The couplet was back in the spotlight after Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recited it during his recent concert in Indore. The singer, who appeared visibly displeased with restrictions imposed on four songs in his setlist, invoked the celebrated poet's words while addressing the audience. His recitation brought renewed attention to a poem that has long been associated with the idea of an inclusive India.

Written by Rahat Indori around 35 years ago, the couplet speaks about belonging, secularism and the pluralistic fabric of the country. It underlines the idea that India belongs to everyone, irrespective of their religion or community.

How Rahat Indori's Couplet Became A Rallying Cry During Anti-CAA Protests

Rahat Indori's poem gained widespread attention during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. As demonstrations were held across several cities in India, the lines became a rallying cry, finding their way onto placards and social media posts.

At a time when concerns over religious polarisation and communal divisions were being raised, the couplet conveyed the sentiment of an inclusive society in just a few words.

In an interview with The Indian Express in December 2019, soon after the poem became popular during the anti-CAA protests, Indori spoke about how he had written it nearly 35 years earlier.

"I don't remember the exact year or the context in which it was written. I have recited this ghazal at many mushaiaras and had even forgotten about it, but I don't know what's happened in the last three to four years that like a crop rises again, these words have risen again," he had said.

Before becoming a prominent slogan during the anti-CAA protests, the poem had also found resonance in Parliament. In June 2019, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra quoted Rahat Indori's words towards the end of her speech on the signs of rising fascism in India.

The Poem That Continues To Resonate

The complete ghazal captures themes of resistance, equality, democracy and the changing nature of power. Its verses speak about standing one's ground in the face of opposition and questioning those who claim ownership over the country.

Here are the lines from Rahat Indori's celebrated poem:

"Agar khilaaf hai hone do jaan thodi hai

Ye sab dhuaan hai aasman thodi hai

Lagegi aag to aayenge ghar kai zad me

Yahan pe sirf humara makan thodi hai

Main jaanta hoon ke dushman bhi kam nahi

Lekin humari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai

Humare muhn se jo nikale wahi sadaakat hai

Humare muhn me tumhari zuban thodi hai

Jo aaj saahibe masnad hain kal nahin honge

Kiraaydaar hain zaati makaan thodi hai

Sabhi ka khoon shaamil yahan ki mitti me

Kisi ke baap ka hindustan thodi hai"

Rahat Indori's Words Live On

Rahat Indori died on August 11, 2020, after testing positive for coronavirus. Earlier that day, he had shared news of his health on Twitter and requested people to pray for his speedy recovery. His death prompted tributes from across the country, with many remembering him through his poetry.

The poet had also clarified that the poem was not written from the perspective of a Muslim. However, its message of equality and shared belonging has continued to resonate across communities.

More than three decades after its creation, the ghazal continues to find new audiences and contexts. From Parliament to anti-CAA protests and now Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore, Rahat Indori's words remain a reminder of the country's shared identity and democratic values.