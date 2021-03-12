Life's A Beach For Shraddha Kapoor And 'Birthday Mommy' Shivangi

Shraddha Kapoor posted this photo with mom Shivangi Kolhapure. (Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor)

Actress Shivangi Kolhapure, who is married to actor Shakti Kapoor, turned a year older today. On the occasion, Shivangi and Shakti's daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor has wished her a happy birthday. Shraddha posted a photo with her mom on the platform and wrote, "Birthday Mommy...Photo by Baapu @shaktikapoor." In the picture, Shraddha can be seen chilling with her mom Shivangi at the beach. Both of them are lying on the sand and are happily posing for the camera. In the photo, Shraddha is wearing a pista green short dress and has a blue handbag with her. Shivangi is sporting a multi-coloured dress and has a black handbag.

Mother-daughter goals, we say.

Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor, showered love on his mom on the occasion as well. Siddhanth posted a selfie with mom Shivangi on the platform, which was clicked during his cousin brother Priyaank Sharma's wedding in Maldives. Siddhanth wrote a sweet birthday note for his mom, "Happy birthday to the person I wanna be all my life....my life. My heart, my precious. My mommy I O U."

Shivangi Kolhapure recently attended the wedding of her nephew Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani in Maldives. Shivangi was there with her family. Priyaank is the son of actress Padmini Kolhapure and Shaza is producer Karim Morani's daughter. Shivangi and Padmini are sisters. Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure is also their sister.

Shivangi Kolhapure married Shakti Kapoor in 1982 at the age of 18. Shivangi and Shakti's son Siddhanth Kapoor was born in 1984 and Shraddha Kapoor was born in 1987.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020) opposite Tiger Shroff. Shraddha will now be seen in the Naagin trilogy. It will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Siddhanth, on the other hand, will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Chehre. The film will release on April 30 this year.