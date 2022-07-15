'Let's Be Happy For Them': Sushmita Sen's Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl On Her Relationship With Lalit Modi

A throwback of Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have been trending incessantly ever since they made their relationship social media official. On Thursday, Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita Sen, revealing that they are dating, which was followed by a post by the actress, in which she wrote: "I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love." Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl also reacted to the news of Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi. He told Pinkvilla: "Let's be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it."

On Friday evening, Sushmita Sen, posting a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah, captioned her post: "I am in a happy place. Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's NOYB anyway. I love you guys."

Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official by sharing this post and he wrote: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour. Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post last year. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials.

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.