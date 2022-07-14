'Pleasantly Surprised,' Says Sushmita Sen's Brother After Lalit Modi Makes Relationship Social Media Official With The Actress

Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen. (courtesy: lalitkmodi)

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, made his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen social media official on Thursday night. He posted a set of pictures with the former beauty queen on Twitter as well as Instagram. He referred to Sushmita Sen as his "better half" in one his tweets and later clarified that they aren't married and that they are "just dating." "Not married - just dating each other," he wrote in a separate tweet. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, in an interaction with India Today said, "I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this."

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)," Lalit Modi said in a tweet. He later clarified that they are "not married."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Last year, Sushmita Sen announced her and model-boyfriend Rohman's break-up with an Instagram post. "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains," she wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.