What Sushmita Sen Wrote After Lalit Modi's Post: Not Married But In Happy Place

Sushmita Sen with her daughters. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

A day after Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, made his relationship with Sushmita Sen social media official, the actress shared a happy picture with daughters Renee and Alisah and she wrote: "I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't. She signed off the post with these words:" It's NOYB anyway. I love you guys."

This is what Sushmita Sen posted:

On Thursday, Lalit Modi referred to Sushmita Sen as his "better half" in one his tweets and later clarified that they aren't married and that they are "just dating." "Not married - just dating each other," he wrote in a separate tweet. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Last month, during an interview with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India's The Icons, the former Miss Universe spoke about her decision of not getting married and what led to it. "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch," said Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. Her filmography includes movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.