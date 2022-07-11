Just Sushmita Sen Soaking Up The Italian Sun. See Pic From Her Holiday

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, holidaying in Sardinia, Italy shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram profile. The actress can be seen soaking up the sun as she poses for the picture, sitting pretty in a golden outfit. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Sushmita Sen captioned the post: "Sen and the Italian sun." Sushmita Sen added the hashtags #sardinia, #sunkissed, #vitamind." She signed off the post with these words: "I love you guys." Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen dropped a comment on her post that read: "Gorgeous."

See the photo shared by Sushmita Sen:

Before Italy, Sushmita Sen was holidaying in the Maldives. The actress actively shared pictures and videos from her holiday in the island nation. Last month, the actress shared this picture of herself chilling by the pool and she wrote: "Bliss," adding a red heart emoji.

Posting a video of the blue waters of Maldives, Sushmita Sen captioned it: "I want you to know... You're the love of my life."

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show.