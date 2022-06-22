Inside Sushmita Sen's Maldives Vacation With Daughters Renee And Alisah. See Pics

A picture from Sushmita Sen's Maldives diaries. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is currently having the time of her life in the Maldives with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress has shared new posts on her Instagram handle wherein she is enjoying in the swimming pool. In the first post, Sushmita Sen can be seen taking a dip in the pool. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as "I want YOU to know...you're the love of my life. I love you guys!! #duggadugga". In the next post, she is relaxing near a swimming pool in a black monokini. She has captioned this image as, "#bliss (red heart emoticon) #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

Here have a look:

On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen dropped a selfie in a black outfit and completed her look with a floppy hat and "rose-tinted" sunglasses. Sharing the post, she wrote, "#somethingaboutit Life through Rose tinted glasses!!". Check out the post below:



Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has also shared several posts ever since she checked in the Maldives. A while ago, she shared a stunning mirror selfie in a black monokini and captioned it as "esprit d'aventure (spirit of adventure)". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was one of the most successful actresses before taking a break for almost ten years. In 2020, she made her comeback in the entertainment industry with the web series Aarya. The series was nominated in the International Emmys in the Best Drama Series category last year. Last, she was seen in the sequel of Aarya, which received stellar reviews from the audience and critics.