After taking a dig at Salman Khan's song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, singer Sona Mohapatra has now reacted to the actor's response to criticism surrounding the songs featured in the film.

A social media post shared Salman's remarks addressing the criticism, in which he questioned why soldiers were expected to be seen as "boring". Responding to the post, Sona wrote, "Of course soldiers have love lives. Lust lives too. Who is disputing that? I'm speaking as a fauji kid. What creates the ick is that these lazy, banal and trite standards are being used to express those emotions for them. Is it too tough to comprehend that this is an aesthetic issue, not a moral one?"

Background

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has come under scrutiny over the inclusion of songs such as Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan, with some viewers questioning their relevance in a film centred on soldiers.

Addressing the criticism at the ABP Rising Summit 2026, Salman questioned why soldiers were expected to be portrayed as serious and stern all the time.

"Why are our soldiers considered so boring? Is the narrative of our film industry supposed to be only about war? Don't they have personal lives? Are they all so stern, boring and unromantic, and yet they have children afterwards? Is there no romance in their lives? Are only patriotic songs supposed to be sung?" he said.

The actor went on to explain that popular dance numbers and celebratory songs could also be part of a soldier's life.

"Wouldn't Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara work? Wouldn't Main Hoon Dabangg work? These too are a part of their lives. They have celebrations and functions, after all. They even have proper musical ceremonies. They are quite extraordinary. We have shown both sides of their lives as well," he added.

Earlier, Sona had said that watching Salman's latest song made her question what exactly she had missed out on.

Recalling her Diwali celebrations in Kerala, she wrote, "Cut to Diwali 2026, I'm in Kerala with my family, mesmerised by an Ottam Thullal performance. But of course, I had to return to Mumbai, open my Instagram, and the algorithm served me Mr Khan's latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers' sacrifices."

She added, "And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an aeroplane. And suddenly I remembered those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it? Hmm. Yaha 10 aur gaane ga leti, toh mera jeevan safal ho jata. And looking at the last 10 years, I'm not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy."

Sona further questioned why people equate being close to powerful individuals with success.

She said, "I don't know why people have started equating proximity to power with success, as though entry into somebody else's kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own. So, to everyone mourning my lost Bollywood career, don't worry about me. I was busy living it up."

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.



Also Read: 'Is There No Romance In Their Lives?': Salman Khan Reacts To Maatrubhumi's Teri Sexy Beauty Criticism