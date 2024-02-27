Please Don't Miss Aamir Khan Surrounded By Not-So Laapataa Ladies In This Pic

Aamir and Kiran with the cast. (courtesy: KiranRao)

Actor-producer Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao are currently busy promoting Kiran's directorial project, Laapataa Ladies. The movie, co-produced by Aamir, has been making the right noise lately. Recently, Kiran and the talent management company Spice Social collaborated to share a boomerang video featuring Kiran and Aamir posing alongside the film's cast – Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Sparsh Srivastav. All six of them are dressed in cool T-shirts featuring the film's branding and colourful wedding turbans. “Our power packed Laapataa Ladies cast striking a fun pose with our favourite Aamir Khan Exclusively only on Spice Social. Drop a (heart emoji) if you are excited to watch the film set to release on 1st March in theatres near you‼️” read the text attached to the Instagram post.

Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel were among the first ones to comment on the post. Pratibha posted heart-eyed emojis, while Nitanshi shared flower, pink heart, and sparkles emojis.

A few days ago, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on working with his ex-wife post divorce. In a chat with News18, the actor said, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. [Has any doctor said that if you get divorced, you instantly become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been incredibly fulfilling.]”

Aamir Khan added, “Bahut kuch banaya humne [Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao] saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai. Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. [We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to be together in the future. We're connected on a human and emotional level, and that bond will always remain.] We are like a family.”

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The duo announced their separation in July 2021. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their son Azad.