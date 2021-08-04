Laal Singh Chaddha: 'It's A Wrap' For Mona Singh. See What She Posted From The Sets Of Aamir Khan's Film

Mona Singh and Aamir on the sets of the film. (Image courtesy: monajsingh)

TV star Mona Singh wrapped her schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha recently and she shared her experience of working on the project with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and the film's director Advait Chandan. The film, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, also features Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. Mona Singh curated a video, which had behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. She summed up her experience with these words in her caption: "And it's a wrap on Laal Singh Chaddha for me. Goodbyes aren't easy especially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank you team Laal Singh Chaddha for so much love."

Take a look at Mona Singh's post here:

Aamir Khan's forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, is a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film, which was slated to release on Christmas last year, is now scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, 2021.

Speaking about the project during an interview with news agency PTI earlier, Aamir Khan spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang.

