Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha To Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa At The Box Office

Aamir Khan (L) and Allu Arjun (R). (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Pushpa' will release in five languages

It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya

This year's Christmas is going to extra special for all the movie buffs, what with two big films hitting the screens. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Allu Arjun's Pushpa are all set to clash at the box office in December. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media on Tuesday and he wrote, "Aamir Khan-Allu Arjun: the big Christmas clash... With Pushpa: Part 1 - the pan-India film starring Allu Arjun - announcing Christmas 2021 release, the much-awaited biggie will now clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, also arriving on Christmas."

AAMIR KHAN - ALLU ARJUN: THE BIGGG CHRISTMAS CLASH... With #Pushpa: Part 1 - the PAN-#India film starring #AlluArjun - announcing #Christmas 2021 release, the much-awaited biggie will now clash with #AamirKhan's #LaalSinghChaddha, also arriving on #Christmas... Your comments... pic.twitter.com/V0dJENMf9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2021

Allu Arjun announced the new release of Pushpa by sharing a poster and he wrote: "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas."

Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas.



pic.twitter.com/bSSF9qfGGY — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 3, 2021

Pushpa will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa has been co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

Aamir Khan's forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, is a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film, which was slated to release on Christmas last year, is now scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, 2021.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest GumpThugs Of Hindostan.

(With inputs from PTI)