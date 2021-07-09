Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Are All Smiles In Pic Shared By Naga Chaitanya From Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

Aamir and Kiran with Naga Chaitanya (courtesy chayakkineni)

Highlights Naga Chaitanya posted a pic with Aamir and Kiran

He co-stars with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The film's team currently appear to be in Ladakh

Days after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced separation after 15 years of marriage, the duo featured in a photo shared by south star Naga Chaitanya. The 34-year-old actor co-stars with Aamir Khan in his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a joint production of Aamir and Kiran Rao, as part of Aamir Khan Productions. In their separation statement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had specified that despite parting ways, they will continue to work together in their joint ventures. In Naga Chaitanya's post, Aamir and Kiran can also be seen posing with the film's director Advait Chandan - the quartet can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the photo. "Grateful," Naga Chaitanya captioned the post.

From the backdrop of the photo, it appears that team Laal Singh Chaddha are currently in Ladakh for the film's schedule. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, who had wrapped the film's schedule last year, when she was pregnant with her second baby.

On Saturday last week, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who are parents to son Azad, issued a joint statement announcing their separation that read: "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is much awaited because it will be his first release after the box office debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.