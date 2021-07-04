Aamir Khan On Divorce From Kiran Rao: 'Our Relationship Has Changed But We Are Still A Family'

A file photo of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

After announcing their separation, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared a message together for their fans in a video. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were together for 15 years and on Saturday, the duo announced their divorce in a joint statement. During a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, Aamir can be seen addressing his fans with Kiran sitting next to him. He can be heard saying while holding Kiran's hand: "Aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, acha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna kehna chahte hai ki hum dono bahut khush hai and ab ek hi parivaar hai. Humare rishte mai change ayah hai, par hum ek dusre ke sath hi hain (You must have heard about us. You would've felt sad, must've been shocked. But we just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are one family. Our relationship has changed but we are still together).

Aamir also talked about their Paani Foundation and said that he and Kiran will take care of the foundation together just like they will take care of their son Azad. In 2016, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao set up Paani Foundation to fight drought in Maharashtra. In the video, Aamir Khan said: "Toh aap log aesa kabhi mat sochiyega. Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azad ki tarah hai, jaise humara bacha hai Azad, vaise hi Paani Foundation. Hum log hamesha family rhenge, humare liye aap dua kariye, prarthana kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yahi kehna tha hume (So please don't think otherwise. And to us, Paani Foundation is just like our son Azad. We will always be family. Please pray for us that we stay happy. That's all we have to say)." Aamir and Kiran, in their joint statement yesterday, said that they will always "remain devoted parents to their son Azad."

On Saturday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement announcing their separation that read: "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first met on the sets of his 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director and he played the lead role in the film. They got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad in 2011. Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has a daughter named Ira Khan and a son named Junaid.