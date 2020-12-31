ICYMI: Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao's Anniversary Celebrations In Gir

Kiran Rao with Aamir Khan. (courtesy perfectaamirx)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in Gir this year. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao flew to Gujarat along with son Azad, Ira Khan (Aamir's daughter with ex-wife Reena Dutta) and Imran Khan (Aamir's nephew) last week. Aamir and Kiran Rao celebrated their anniversary on December 28 at the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, pictures from which are spreading like wildfire on social media now. In the pictures, the couple can be seen cutting a cake, with son Azad by their side. We also spotted Ira Khan in the pictures that are now viral.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005 and are parents to son Azad, who was born in 2011. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role. Kiran Rao directed Aamir Khan in 2011 film Dhobi Ghat. She has also produced films such as Talaash, Dangal and Secret Superstar - all of which starred Aamir.

Aamir Khan recently wrapped the shooting of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks' classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, is slated to release on Christmas next year.