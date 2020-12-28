Inside Aamir Khan's Gir Visit With Family. See Trending Pics

Aamir Khan's fans club shared this image. (courtesy thefilmography)

Highlights Aamir Khan and family were photographed at the airport on Saturday

Ira Khan and Imran Khan have also accompanied Aamir and Kiran

The family was photographed while leaving for a wildlife safari

Remember Aamir Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, son Azad, daughter Ira Khan (with first wife Reena Dutta) and his nephew Imran Khan a few days ago? Well, turns out, the family is currently at the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary (Gujarat). Aamir and Kiran Rao flew to Gujarat along with family to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. The actor and his family who are spending time at the national park, were photographed while leaving for a wildlife safari. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared pictures from his Gir visit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

During his stay in Gir, Aamir Khan greeted his fans happily, a video of which went viral. Check it out:

Aamir Khan stepped out for a movie night with his daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai last month, pictures from which trended big time. The father-daughter duo watched Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor tweeted, "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a cinema hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long."

In terms of work, Aamir Khan recently wrapped the schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. It is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film has been directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan. The film has been shot across different states including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.