Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Fly Out Of Mumbai With Family For A Vacation. See Pics

Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their family - his son Azad, daughter Ira Khan and nephew, former actor Imran Khan. The Dangal actor flew to an undisclosed location for his new year holiday. Aamir Khan was pictured in a yellow sweatshirt and camouflage pants, which he paired with black shoes. Kiran Rao and Ira Khan opted for a casual outfit. Imran Khan was photographed arriving at the airport with his daughter Imaara. Aamir Khan, who recently wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, will celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with Kiran Rao on December 28.

Last month, Aamir Khan and Ira, his daughter from first wife Reena Dutta, trended big time on social media after the duo were spotted at a theatre in Mumbai. They watched the recently-released film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, in the theatre. On his way to see the film, Aamir Khan tweeted: "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a cinema hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long!"

On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long ! — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 17, 2020

Aamir Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 and the couple are parents to son Azad.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas next year. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan announced the film last year on his birthday.