What Ira Khan Said About Living On Her Own: 'It Hadn't Really Hit Me That...'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who frequently trends for her honest posts about every-day things, shared a thought with her social media family. Ira Khan moved into a new house in July and in one of her recently Instagram stories, she wrote about experiencing the "I'm home" feeling. Sharing a selfie, Ira wrote: "I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn't really hit me that I had a new home... that I was living on my own." On Friday, Ira said she had a profound realization once she came back home at the end of the day: "Today I came home and that's what I was thinking 'I'm home.' It's nice feeling."

Earlier in July, Ira Khan revealed in an Instagram post that she's moved in to a new space: "Look at my new home," she wrote, sharing a photo of hers chilling at a reading table. Since then, Ira has shared glimpses of her new house, especially of her "favourite corner" in her new space.

On World Mental Health Day last month, Ira Khan revealed she's been battling depression for over four years. "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better," she began the video with these words.

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to nine-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.