Laal Singh Chaddha: This Video Of Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Dancing Together In Ladakh Is Now Viral

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao in viral pics from Ladakh (courtesy serap_omur_varol)

Highlights 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is being filmed in Ladakh

A video of Aamir and Kiran Rao dancing in Ladakh are viral

Aamir and Kiran recently announced their separation

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who recently announced their separation after 15 years of marriage, are currently in Ladakh together for the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir and Kiran, in their separation announcement statement, had specified that they would continue to work together on common projects and Laal Singh Chaddha is one among them - the film is being produced by Aamir and Kiran as part of Aamir Khan Productions. When in Ladakh, looks like Aamir and Kiran are having the best time ever while exploring the various facets of Ladakhi culture. In a recent video which has surfaced online, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao can be seen dancing with locals at what appears to be a cultural get-together.

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha recently filmed an important sequence in the Ladakhi village of Wakha and the now viral video appears to be a snippet from when the film's team were welcomed by the locals. In the video, Aamir and Kiran can be seen dressed in traditional Ladakhi attire as they join a dance party - the former couple can be seen picking up the steps, led by a guide.

In another video, Aamir Khan can be seen grooving with kids in what appears to be the same premises:

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions issued a statement, denying rumours that they allegedly left he shooting location in Ladakh trashed and littered. "We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," read an excerpt from the statement.

Last week, the film's team shared a glimpse of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot from Ladakh on Instagram. Naga Chaitanya, who co-stars with Aamir in the movie, also shared a post.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is much awaited because it will be his first release after the box office debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.