Aamir Khan Rubbishes Rumours That Laal Singh Chaddha Team Littered Ladakh Village During Shoot

Aamir Khan Productions, in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, denied rumours that the team of Laal Singh Chaddha left a shoot location littered in Ladakh. In the statement, the film's team clarified that as part of the production house's cleanliness protocols, the shoot location is always inspected more than once to ensure that it's trash free: "To whomsoever it may concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it," read an excerpt from the statement.

Aamir Khan, who headlines the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha, was criticised on Twitter after a user shared a video of Ladakh village Wakha, claiming it to be the littered shoot location - in the video, the location can be seen strews with plastic bottles. Addressing such speculation, Aamir Khan Productions dismissed them in these words: "We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like."

Last week, the film's team shared a glimpse of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot from Ladakh on Instagram. Naga Chaitanya, who co-stars with Aamir in the movie, also shared a post.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a joint production of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who recently announced separation after 15 years of marriage. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is much awaited because it will be his first release after the box office debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.