<i>Kyunki 2</i> Going Off Air? Makers Clarify Status Of Smriti Irani Show

There has been a lot of buzz lately about Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air after spin-off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain started. However, Star Plus and the makers of the show have now shared an official statement to end all speculation.

Official Statement

Shared on March 26, the statement read, "We have observed some media articles circulating that claim Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is being canceled and will be replaced by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. We want to clarify that these claims are unfounded; we are not discontinuing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and there is currently no scheduled end date for the show (sic)."

The accompanying caption was: "OFFICIAL STATEMENT #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, every night at 10:30 PM only on #StarPlus and anytime on #JioHotstar (sic)."

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recently returned to television screens with Season 2. Lead cast members Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprised their roles as Tulsi Virani and Mihir, respectively. Hiten Tejwani once again portrayed Karan Virani, while Gauri Pradhan was seen as Nandini Virani. In addition to the original cast, some new actors joined the series as the next generation.

Rohit Suchanti essayed the character of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's onscreen son, Angad. Their other son, Hrithik, was played by Aman Gandhi. Mihir and Tulsi also had a daughter named Pari Virani, portrayed by Shagun Sharma.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally debuted on Star Plus in the 2000s. The reboot premiered in July 2025 on the same channel, with JioHotstar handling digital streaming.

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