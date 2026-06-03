Kylie Jenner Brings The Glam To Turks And Caicos In Pink Bikini And Sheer Skirt

Kylie Jenner is busy serving looks from her girls trip amid the turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos. The beauty mogul and reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 2, and shared a series of photos and videos from her latest tropical vacation, organised for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The post opened with a picture of Kylie posing by the beach during sunset in a baby pink bikini paired with a sheer ruffled skirt. The 28-year-old completed her look with white kitten heels, a crocheted handbag and silver earrings that perfectly complemented her pink outfit.

The Kardashians star kept her long, dark hair loose and opted for her signature natural makeup look for the dinner. She was also seen posing on the terrace of the place they were staying at. “Sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics,” the caption of her carousel read.

Kylie's slideshow also featured a close-up of the content of her handbag, which included several pink products from her beauty line and a perfume. The pink theme of the occasion extended beyond her outfit as pictures showcased pink cocktails, flowers, candles, napkins and customised Kylie Cosmetics makeup bags decorating the dinner table during a sunset beach gathering.

The reality TV star appeared to be vacationing with many of her close friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Her daughter, Stormi, also seemed to be part of the trip.

Before posting these photos, Kylie shared another set of pictures and videos that documented the group's journey to the location aboard her private jet. They were all seen wearing matching pink co-ord sets with 'Kylie Cosmetics' written on. In one photo, she was seen posing with her son, Aire.

She also gave her millions of followers a glimpse of the customised gifts that each guest received, which included branded sweatsuits, bikinis, beach bags, water bottles, hats and embroidered pillowcases. Kylie wrote in the caption, “Kylie summer trip!!”

The trip appears to be both a relaxing getaway and a promotional event for Kylie Cosmetics, with the brand's signature pink colour featured throughout.