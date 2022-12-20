Kuttey Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu And Gang Play The Game Of Dog And The Bone

A still from Kuttey trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Kuttey released on Tuesday and it is gripping in every sense. The caper film directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj in pivotal roles. The trailer begins with Arjun Kapoor standing in the midst of jungle, surrounded by Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj with weapons in their hands. After a countdown, he asks them to get rid of their respective pieces of weapons. After mutual agreement, the gang agrees to lose their guns, only to collectively point them at Arjun Kapoor, who exclaims "Sharafat ka zamana hi nahi raha ( there is no decency left in today's time)."

After the jungle montage, we discover the real game of dog and the bone being played between Arjun Kapoor, Tabu (who plays a cop), Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madam and her lover (Shardul). All the gangs as well as the cops have their eyes on a van full of cash. Their plans to win bring out the worst in all of them and it all comes back to the opening montage - of everyone encircling Arjun Kapoor. This time, however, the tables turn, followed by Vishal Bhardwaj's iconic Dhan Te Nan paying in the background.

(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children)

Check out the trailer of Kuttey here:

Kuttey, a dark comedy, has been directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, it has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, Rekha Bhardwaj. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar. The film is slated to release on January 13 next year.