Kushi Song Na Rojaa Nuvve Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Is Completely Smitten By Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's much-awaited film Kushihas been making all the right noises ever since the first look of the film was released. Now, a teaser of the first song from the film titled Na Rojaa Nuvve featuring the two actors has been released. The clip provides a glimpse into their roles in the film. In the teaser, Vijay is shown dancing on rocks amidst the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, while Samantha is dressed in black and can be seen offering namaaz with a white dupatta covering her head.The teaser concludes with Vijay imitating Samantha's prayer posture on the grass while gazing at her lovingly.

Sharing the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Kushi [heart emoji]. 1st song. Full song out on May 9.” The teaser also adds that the music for the Shiva Nirvana film has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

In March, a poster of the film was released online and received a lot of love from fans. In the poster, Samantha is seen holding a cute dog while leaning over a balcony, with one arm extended. Vijay, on the other hand, can be seen dressed smartly in a shirt and formal pants, carrying a lunch bag while holding Samantha's hand. The poster also reveals that the movie will hit the theatres on September 1, 2023, and the caption reads "Kushi. The two worlds will meet on 1st September 2023." Samantha expressed her excitement for the film by sharing the poster with the caption "Whole heart," along with a heart emoji.

Kushi is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second collaboration after their work in Mahanati. Vijay Deverakonda is known for his work in movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, among others. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam. In addition to Kushi, she will be seen in the Indian instalment of Citadel.