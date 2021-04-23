Kriti Sanon To Priyanka Chopra, These Stars Have The 'Fur'fect Company

Kriti Sanon with Disco. (courtesy kritisanon)

Pets have always been a source of comfort for many of us. From being companions on walks to a friendly face to come home to, they have lifted people's mood and reduced loneliness. However, in times of a pandemic, they have come to mean much more to a large number of people. As most of us spent the last year worrying about staying safe, pets helped provide the much-needed positivity in our lives. Now, our favourite actors and actresses have also contributed to spreading cheer on social media by treating us to some adorable pictures of their pets. From videos to photo collages, these posts have brought a smile to our faces.

Kriti Sanon, for instance, has often shared cute clips of her pet dog, Disco. In a video, the actress is seen kissing the dog, when he is fast asleep. Her "munchkin" then wakes up with a startled expression. Kriti also uploaded a video where she is seen playing with three dogs at home. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress expressed her love for them by playing the song You Are My Sunshine in the backdrop.

Kunal Kemmu, on Friday, showed us that he was a proud dog daddy by sharing a video with his dog, Sheru. In the clip, we can see Kunal trying to cheer his furry friend by asking his "Sheru boy" some questions. The actor is heard saying, "Are we going to eat something special today?" He captioned the post, "Looks like Sheru is in a 'No Petting, DND'" mood today. What should I do to cheer him up?" The fans were in awe with not just Sheru's adorable expressions but also Kunal's sweet gesture.

Also, we hope you did not miss Hash and his cute antics. We are talking about south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pet dog. She shared his snap where he seemed quite gloomy. In the caption, Samantha wrote, "Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there ... it gets better. #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether." Hash is the perfect visual representation of all of us right now, isn't it? The celebrity pup received compliments like "handsome" and "cute."

Another actress who has been vocal about her love for canine friends is 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra. The global icon shared a photo cuddling with her pet pooch, Gino. It came with the message, "Sending a virtual hug." We feel you, Priyanka and Gino.

These fur babies surely light up our screens with positivity. Tell us your favourite celebrity pet from the list.