Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Glimpse Of Her Morning With Pet Pooch Hash

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her pet pooch. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Highlights "My mornings", she wrote on her Instagram story

She posted a picture of her pet dog Hash

"His mornings," Samantha added

Whose mornings do you prefer - Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Hash's? We bet most of us could relate to the furry animal more. The actress shared a glimpse of how she started her Thursday. We can see a white mattress on the floor. Samantha hinted through the emoji that she was set for a yoga session. "My mornings", she wrote. Then, we get the beautiful sight of her pet dog Hash sleeping soundly on the couch. "His mornings," Samantha said. Jealous of Hash, aren't you?

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

A while back, the South actress shared 'paw'dorable visuals featuring her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya and Hash. "He (Hash) walked into our lives with that adorable face, wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute love," her caption read.

Now, coming back to Samantha and her fitness. If we go by her social media timeline, it is absolutely certain that the actress loves to work out. The 33-year-old tries various yoga poses passionately. One of her recent posts has her doing aerial yoga. Samantha then added an inspiring quote to it that read as, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions."

In another picture, Samantha was spotted doing a handstand. But the actress was brutally honest about the fact that she experienced the "Monday struggle." In the caption, Samantha stated, "Some days are good... Some days, I just can't do anything. But I guess the most important thing to do is show up."

Samantha is gearing up for her upcoming project, Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama is being directed by Gunasekhar. The much-anticipated movie revolves around King Dushyantha and Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra.

Samantha is also working on a Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Vignesh Shivan directorial has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. We are glad that Samantha has aced the art of balancing even when it comes to juggling between films, just like yoga.