Some Days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Just Can't Do Anything.' Today, She Can Do This...

Samantha shared this on her Instagram story (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Down with Monday blues? Run straight towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram Stories. Her spellbinding handstand will leave you inspired and a tad bit jealous. The South actress, who shows how to start the week right, says "the most important thing to do is show up." And we can't agree more. The 33-year-old star tagged her fitness instructor and wrote, "Some days are good... Some days, I just can't do anything." Dressed in a light-coloured top and pink leggings, Samantha preaches by example.

A true blue fitness enthusiast, Samantha never misses her workout sessions. When at home, she opts for different forms of exercises to stay in her best shape. The actress showed us animal flow, pilates and many other ways to stay fit through her social media updates.

A quick glance at her Instagram timeline makes it clear that Samantha is a woman who can multitask, and make it look super easy. The actress often encourages her fans to opt for a sustainable way of living and does so through her self-started ventures. During lockdown last year, Samantha started growing different greens in her own terrace garden and launched the initiative 'Grow With Me.'

The South beauty also takes to yoga and meditation in moderation.

Samantha has been shooting for her much-anticipated film titled Shakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekar, the mythological film went on floors last month. Samantha is paired opposite Dev Mohan in the film. The plot revolves around Shakuntala and Dushyanth. Next up for her are Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, and Ashwin Saravanan's horror movie.