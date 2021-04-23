Priyanka Chopra And Furball Gino Send 'Virtual Hug' All The Way From London

Priyanka Chopra with Gino. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has been staying in London for the last few months, shared an adorable picture of herself along with pet pooch Gino. The actress, sharing the picture on her Instagram profile on Thursday night, wrote in her caption: "Sending a virtual hug." She added a red heart emoji to her post. The actress' post was filled up with comments from her fans. "Aww my heart," commented an Instagram user. The actress has been shooting for Citadel in London, which is being directed by the Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra might be in London but her heart is in India and the actress constantly shares posts where she urges her fans to abide by protocols and stay safe. In a recent tweet, the actress wrote: "Please stay home, I beg you to stay home."

In a recent tweet, the actress wrote: "The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel of the same name. The actress has many projects scheduled, which include a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress launched her memoir Unfinished earlier this year. Last month, Priyanka Chopra also launched an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. The actress, who is in London, attended the ceremony virtually. She recently attended the BAFTA Awards as a presenter along with her husband Nick Jonas.