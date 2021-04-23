This Star’s Dog Is In A “No Petting Mood.” Any Ideas For Cheering Him Up?

Kunal Kemmu with his pet. (courtesy kunalkemmu)

The COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown may prove daunting to one's mental well-being, and staying positive during this period of uncertainty is nothing short of a challenge. But things get slightly easier when you have the perfect companion by your side. In Kunal Kemmu's case, that companion seems to be his dog, Sheru. The Golmaal 3 actor posted an adorable, self-captured video on Instagram in which he is seen having a conversation with his furry friend, who appears rather glum. Kunal looks stylish in a tank tee, sunglasses, and a cap. He asks Sheru, "how the day's been going" but the latter seems in no mood to react.

Kunal captioned the post: "Looks like Sheru is in a 'No Petting, DND' mood today. What should I do to cheer him up? #PetLover".

Take a look at the video:

The clip garnered over 17,000 views overnight and was hugely appreciated by his Insta fam. A fan complimented the actor saying, "You're so sweet". Another user even reminded him of another pet dog, Masti. The comment read, "Meanwhile Masti : Am I a joke to you". Others simply dropped heart emojis.

The Go Goa Gone star is also a doting son. In a recent social post, he was seen helping his parents peel peas.

Kunal has also been using this free time to indulge in creative pursuits along with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Three days ago, he posted an Instagram Reels in which the 37-year-old can be spotted creating some artwork with complete concentration. The caption read, "Here's what my 'stay at home' day looks like."

The actor is waiting to travel with his baby girl post the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with a travel magazine, he said, "Now she can communicate properly and tell me what she enjoys. I know that she loves the beach. I can't wait for her to wear a snorkel mask and go snorkelling and diving with me. So yes, I would love to visit a beach destination with her".

Kunal was last seen in the comedy film Lootcase (2020) for which he received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Actor in Comedy.