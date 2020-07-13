What Soha Ali Khan Said About Kunal Kemmu's Exclusion From Actors' Panel

Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore, told Zoom TV in a digital interview that though favouritism exists, audience can make a difference. Soha's interview comes days after her actor husband Kunal Kemmu was left out of the actors' panel announcing seven big releases on Disney+Hotstar - his film Lootcase is also among the seven big releases - but more on that later. When asked about the Kunal Kemmu's omission from the panel, Soha Ali Khan said: "When it comes to words like nepotism and equal opportunities, this is not something that has cropped up in the last month. It exists and it is not unique to the film industry or to India even... (But) people have to look within themselves. You can't blame other people. Whenever it comes to a systemic issue... a broad issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. If you want someone to be celebrated, loved, buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that," said Soha Ali Khan.

"Of course favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn't. But I believe in the powers of movies. And don't forget about it next week... You have the power to make the people you love stars or heroes," Soha Ali Khan added.

Back to Kunal Kemmu, after the exclusion from the panel, the Kalyug actor tweeted (translated to English): "Respect and love are not asked for, they are earned. If someone doesn't give it to us, it doesn't make us any smaller. Just give us a field to play and we too can take a high leap."

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Apart from Kunal Kemmu, actor Vidyut Jammwal, whose film Khuda Hafiz is also a part of the seven films releasing on Disney+Hotstar, did not get an invite to represent his movie.