Highlights From Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan And Varun Dhawan's Virtual Meet

Alia Bhatt (L), Akshay Kumar (R). (courtesy: disneyplushotstarvip)

Highlights The films will premiere on Disney+Hotstar between July to October

Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu were not present at the meet

Dil Bechara will be the first film to release online

Besides the announcement of their respective films, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan had fun-filled conversations during a video conference session on Monday night, which was mediated by Varun Dhawan. Their films will premiere on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar between July to October, beginning with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, starring Sanjana Sanghi. From Alia Bhatt's mysterious hairstylist to Ajay Devgn's lockdown joke, the stars discussed more than just films. ICYMI, here are the highlights from Bollywood stars' virtual meet.

A Day In The Life Of "Busiest Man" Akshay Kumar

Referring to Akshay Kumar as the "busiest man," Varun Dhawan asked the actor what kept him occupied at home. To which Akshay jokingly replied, "In my 30 year career, this is the longest I have stayed home. In this period, I and your father (David Dhawan) could have made 2-3 films." The actor added that's he played hide-and-seek with his daughter Nitara, monopoly with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna. He also added that he and his son Aarav bonded over cooking and baking sessions.

Alia Bhatt And Her Mysterious Hairstylist

When Varun Dhawan prodded Alia Bhatt to talk about her hairstylist, the actress, who was a part of the chat for announcing the release of Sadak 2, said, "I am not going to reveal the name of my hairstylist. I am afraid there will be lines in front of my hairstylist's house to get a haircut." For the uninitiated, Alia, who was staying with Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown, shared a picture on Instagram and she wrote: "Yes I cut my hair at home - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

Family First For Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, described his film The Big Bull as "a story of ambition." He also talked about how actors usually don't get to spend a lot of time with their families and that he used the lockdown as an opportunity to spend some quality time with his loved ones.

Ajay Devgn And His Lockdown Joke

Referring to Ajay Devgn's wedding anniversary post, where he wrote: "Feels like it's been twenty two years since the lockdown began," Varun asked the Bhuj actor how his wife and actress Kajol reacted to it. Ajay jokingly said that it was lockdown for him 22 years ago and that now he is just taking revenge. He clarified that it was "a joke," adding that he keeps bothering everyone at his home.

Varun Dhawan On Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase

Varun Dhawan gave an introduction for Kunal Kemmu's film Lootcase, who was not a part of session. Varun said, "The film has an amazing star cast and I have been Kemmu's fan since Raja Hindustani. He has often inspired me with his films."

For Alia Bhatt, Sadak 2 Is "Homecoming In Its True Sense"

Sharing the film's poster, Alia Bhatt said, "The journey of Sadak began with three people - Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Aditya Roy Kapur and I are newbies in this Sadak universe. This film is way more than a film for me because this is homecoming in its true sense. The entire family has got together to make this film and hence the emotions were at a different level all together."

The films that will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar include, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj, Dil Bechara, The Big Bull, Lootcase, and Khuda Hafiz. The films will be premiering between July to October, starting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last project Dil Bechara, which is slated to release on July 24.