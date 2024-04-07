Kriti Sanon On Star Kids Getting 'Better Opportunities': 'I Was Frustrated'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is currently basking on the success of Crew, her latest film alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The actress, who won the National Award last year for her performance in Mimi, recently admitted being frustrated as often stars kids would get better opportunities. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Crew actor talked about feeling restless as she wanted to prove her potential. She said, “There was a phase where I was just very restless because I knew that I had way more potential than what I could portray in the opportunities that I had in front of me. I wanted something deeper. I wanted something where I could just show my potential as an actor way more. I always say this that as an actor "Aapko jitna ghada milega, utna hi aap bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko chota vessel diya jayega toh usme aap utna hi paani bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko bada diya jayega toh aap aur bhar sakte ho (You can only fill a vessel with as much as it holds. If it's small, you can only pour in so much water. If it's big, you can pour in more.) So I was looking for that bada vessel for a very long time.”

She added, “I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don't have it in front of me. At that point, I was also seeing some new faces, some of them belonging to the film background, coming in having not done anything and getting opportunities that I was like, how.…”

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti. She was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in crucial roles. Kriti Sanon is all set to appear in Do Patti alongside Kajol.