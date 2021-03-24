Kriti Sanon Is Ready For Summer With Her “On Point” Beach Hair

Kriti Sanon shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kritisanon )

Summer seems to be Kriti Sanon's favourite season and the proof is her latest Instagram post. The actress has set the temperature soaring with new pictures that she shared on social media. In the pictures, Kriti can be seen dressed in a black dress which had white polka dots on it. The bodycon dress also had two side slits in the front. The actress can be seen acing the dewy make-up look as she poses holding her hair. Kriti's hair also look equally dewy which she termed as “beach hair.” In the caption of the post, the actress shared how she is all set to be on a beach with her perfectly done hair. “Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and a cocktail,” she wrote in the caption and also added beach, cocktail and Sun emojis.

Check out Kriti's post here:

The fans of the actress were all hearts for her as they flooded the comments section. “Woww,” wrote one fan, while another one wrote, “Ufff.” Most other fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Kriti is very active on social media and she keeps sharing personal and professional updates with her fans through her Instagram posts. Earlier this month, Kriti had announced that she will be joining the star cast of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush. Along with her actor Sunny Singh had also joined the cast of the film.

In terms of work, Kriti has been busy with the shooting of Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Bhediya. In the film, she will be co-starring Varun Dhawan . Varun and Kriti kickstarted Bhediya's filming in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month. Besides, Bhediya, Kriti will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy-flick Bachchan Pandey.