Kriti Sanon Is Making The Most Of Summer On A Beach In The Maldives. See Pics

Looking at pictures of Kriti Sanon sunning herself on a beach in the Maldives has got to be the second best thing to actually being there oneself. The 28-year-old actress is on an island holiday with her sister Sukriti - also her regular travel buddy - and friends; in her words, she's 'vibing with my tribe.' It just so happens that Kriti Sanon also reached an Instagram milestone yesterday: she now has 22 million followers on the photo-sharing app and that's 22 million reasons to celebrate, if just getting away from the cruel Indian summer wasn't reason enough. That calls for a festive post, directly from the white sand of a Maldives beach.
Have a dip in the sea for us, Kriti Sanon:
Nights in the Maldives are as beautiful as the days, especially when you have a photo as poetic as this one. "I'm such a 'look at the moon' kind of person," Kriti Sanon wrote in her post - you and us both, Kriti. Here she is under a full Maldivian moon:
Here, Kriti Sanon's tribe:
Kriti Sanon loves the beach, be it Antalya, Turkey...
... Goa...
... or the Maldives, which is a favourite destination:
I love the sound of the wind as it whispers 'sweet nothings' into my ears, The warmth of the sun that heals my soul and melts my fears, The rhythm of the soft breeze, That makes my hair dance on its favourite track. And Oh, I love the touch of the waves That kiss my feet with a promise to be back! Kriti #tbt #NeedABeachHoliday
Kriti Sanon made her debut in 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine and burst onto the Bollywood scene in Heropanti the same year. She was then cast in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi followed.
Kriti was last seen in a song sequence in the poorly received ensemble drama Kalank, opposite her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan. She has three films in her upcoming line-up - Arjun Patiala, the fourth film in the Housefull series and Panipat.