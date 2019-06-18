Kriti Sanon Is Making The Most Of Summer On A Beach In The Maldives. See Pics

Kriti Sanon shared this picture from the Maldives. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Looking at pictures of Kriti Sanon sunning herself on a beach in the Maldives has got to be the second best thing to actually being there oneself. The 28-year-old actress is on an island holiday with her sister Sukriti - also her regular travel buddy - and friends; in her words, she's 'vibing with my tribe.' It just so happens that Kriti Sanon also reached an Instagram milestone yesterday: she now has 22 million followers on the photo-sharing app and that's 22 million reasons to celebrate, if just getting away from the cruel Indian summer wasn't reason enough. That calls for a festive post, directly from the white sand of a Maldives beach.

Have a dip in the sea for us, Kriti Sanon:

Nights in the Maldives are as beautiful as the days, especially when you have a photo as poetic as this one. "I'm such a 'look at the moon' kind of person," Kriti Sanon wrote in her post - you and us both, Kriti. Here she is under a full Maldivian moon:

Here, Kriti Sanon's tribe:

Kriti Sanon loves the beach, be it Antalya, Turkey...

... Goa...

... or the Maldives, which is a favourite destination:

Kriti Sanon made her debut in 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine and burst onto the Bollywood scene in Heropanti the same year. She was then cast in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi followed.

Kriti was last seen in a song sequence in the poorly received ensemble drama Kalank, opposite her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan. She has three films in her upcoming line-up - Arjun Patiala, the fourth film in the Housefull series and Panipat.